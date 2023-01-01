250 Mexican pesos to Dominican pesos

Convert MXN to DOP at the real exchange rate

250 mxn
819.17 dop

1.00000 MXN = 3.27669 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86351.090390.91851.480951.649970.952818.9481
1 GBP1.1580811.2628105.3031.715261.911021.1034221.9459
1 USD0.917150.791891183.38851.35831.513320.87417.3788
1 INR0.01099890.009496410.011992110.01628880.01814780.01048110.208408

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Dominican Peso
1 MXN3.27669 DOP
5 MXN16.38345 DOP
10 MXN32.76690 DOP
20 MXN65.53380 DOP
50 MXN163.83450 DOP
100 MXN327.66900 DOP
250 MXN819.17250 DOP
500 MXN1638.34500 DOP
1000 MXN3276.69000 DOP
2000 MXN6553.38000 DOP
5000 MXN16383.45000 DOP
10000 MXN32766.90000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mexican Peso
1 DOP0.30519 MXN
5 DOP1.52593 MXN
10 DOP3.05186 MXN
20 DOP6.10372 MXN
50 DOP15.25930 MXN
100 DOP30.51860 MXN
250 DOP76.29650 MXN
500 DOP152.59300 MXN
1000 DOP305.18600 MXN
2000 DOP610.37200 MXN
5000 DOP1525.93000 MXN
10000 DOP3051.86000 MXN