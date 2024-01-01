1 thousand Dominican pesos to Mexican pesos

Convert DOP to MXN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = Mex$0.3316 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DOP to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 DOP to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33210.3356
Low0.32030.3113
Average0.32530.3233
Change2.70%6.47%
View full history

1 DOP to MXN stats

The performance of DOP to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3321 and a 30 day low of 0.3203. This means the 30 day average was 0.3253. The change for DOP to MXN was 2.70.

The performance of DOP to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3356 and a 90 day low of 0.3113. This means the 90 day average was 0.3233. The change for DOP to MXN was 6.47.

Track market ratesView DOP to MXN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.08190.8561.4931.6180.93721.558
1 GBP1.20211.3109.2561.7961.9461.12725.924
1 USD0.9250.77184.0751.3821.4980.86719.949
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mexican Peso
1 DOP0.33156 MXN
5 DOP1.65782 MXN
10 DOP3.31564 MXN
20 DOP6.63128 MXN
50 DOP16.57820 MXN
100 DOP33.15640 MXN
250 DOP82.89100 MXN
500 DOP165.78200 MXN
1000 DOP331.56400 MXN
2000 DOP663.12800 MXN
5000 DOP1,657.82000 MXN
10000 DOP3,315.64000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Dominican Peso
1 MXN3.01601 DOP
5 MXN15.08005 DOP
10 MXN30.16010 DOP
20 MXN60.32020 DOP
50 MXN150.80050 DOP
100 MXN301.60100 DOP
250 MXN754.00250 DOP
500 MXN1,508.00500 DOP
1000 MXN3,016.01000 DOP
2000 MXN6,032.02000 DOP
5000 MXN15,080.05000 DOP
10000 MXN30,160.10000 DOP