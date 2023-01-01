10 thousand Danish kroner to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert DKK to SBD at the real exchange rate

10,000 dkk
12,409.30 sbd

1.00000 DKK = 1.24093 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.091890.99011.494291.664460.964118.7764
1 GBP1.1494311.25495104.5871.717591.913181.1081621.5823
1 USD0.915950.796844183.33951.368651.524510.8830517.1977
1 INR0.01099020.009561430.011999110.01642260.01829270.01059580.206357

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 DKK1.24093 SBD
5 DKK6.20465 SBD
10 DKK12.40930 SBD
20 DKK24.81860 SBD
50 DKK62.04650 SBD
100 DKK124.09300 SBD
250 DKK310.23250 SBD
500 DKK620.46500 SBD
1000 DKK1240.93000 SBD
2000 DKK2481.86000 SBD
5000 DKK6204.65000 SBD
10000 DKK12409.30000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SBD0.80585 DKK
5 SBD4.02925 DKK
10 SBD8.05849 DKK
20 SBD16.11698 DKK
50 SBD40.29245 DKK
100 SBD80.58490 DKK
250 SBD201.46225 DKK
500 SBD402.92450 DKK
1000 SBD805.84900 DKK
2000 SBD1611.69800 DKK
5000 SBD4029.24500 DKK
10000 SBD8058.49000 DKK