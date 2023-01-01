1 Danish krone to Belize dollars

Convert DKK to BZD at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
0.30 bzd

1.00000 DKK = 0.29541 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
How to convert Danish kroner to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Belize Dollar
1 DKK0.29541 BZD
5 DKK1.47706 BZD
10 DKK2.95411 BZD
20 DKK5.90822 BZD
50 DKK14.77055 BZD
100 DKK29.54110 BZD
250 DKK73.85275 BZD
500 DKK147.70550 BZD
1000 DKK295.41100 BZD
2000 DKK590.82200 BZD
5000 DKK1477.05500 BZD
10000 DKK2954.11000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Danish Krone
1 BZD3.38511 DKK
5 BZD16.92555 DKK
10 BZD33.85110 DKK
20 BZD67.70220 DKK
50 BZD169.25550 DKK
100 BZD338.51100 DKK
250 BZD846.27750 DKK
500 BZD1692.55500 DKK
1000 BZD3385.11000 DKK
2000 BZD6770.22000 DKK
5000 BZD16925.55000 DKK
10000 BZD33851.10000 DKK