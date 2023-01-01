1 Danish krone to Belize dollars

Convert DKK to BZD at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
0,30 bzd

1.00000 DKK = 0.29719 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868521.1076592.1021.466691.621740.93102518.7557
1 GBP1.1513811.27525106.0381.688621.867131.0719721.5937
1 USD0.902850.78416183.15081.324151.464130.840516.9329
1 INR0.01085750.009430580.012026310.01592470.01760810.01010810.203641

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Belize Dollar
1 DKK0.29719 BZD
5 DKK1.48595 BZD
10 DKK2.97190 BZD
20 DKK5.94380 BZD
50 DKK14.85950 BZD
100 DKK29.71900 BZD
250 DKK74.29750 BZD
500 DKK148.59500 BZD
1000 DKK297.19000 BZD
2000 DKK594.38000 BZD
5000 DKK1485.95000 BZD
10000 DKK2971.90000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Danish Krone
1 BZD3.36486 DKK
5 BZD16.82430 DKK
10 BZD33.64860 DKK
20 BZD67.29720 DKK
50 BZD168.24300 DKK
100 BZD336.48600 DKK
250 BZD841.21500 DKK
500 BZD1682.43000 DKK
1000 BZD3364.86000 DKK
2000 BZD6729.72000 DKK
5000 BZD16824.30000 DKK
10000 BZD33648.60000 DKK