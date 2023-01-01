1 Djiboutian franc to Polish zloty

Convert DJF to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 djf
0.02 pln

1.00000 DJF = 0.02244 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.091290.94061.489871.660120.963318.7392
1 GBP1.1469211.2515104.31.708741.9041.1048321.492
1 USD0.916450.799041183.341.365351.521380.882817.173
1 INR0.01099620.009587730.01199910.01638290.0182550.01059280.20606

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Polish Zloty
1 DJF0.02244 PLN
5 DJF0.11220 PLN
10 DJF0.22441 PLN
20 DJF0.44882 PLN
50 DJF1.12204 PLN
100 DJF2.24409 PLN
250 DJF5.61022 PLN
500 DJF11.22045 PLN
1000 DJF22.44090 PLN
2000 DJF44.88180 PLN
5000 DJF112.20450 PLN
10000 DJF224.40900 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Djiboutian Franc
1 PLN44.56150 DJF
5 PLN222.80750 DJF
10 PLN445.61500 DJF
20 PLN891.23000 DJF
50 PLN2228.07500 DJF
100 PLN4456.15000 DJF
250 PLN11140.37500 DJF
500 PLN22280.75000 DJF
1000 PLN44561.50000 DJF
2000 PLN89123.00000 DJF
5000 PLN222807.50000 DJF
10000 PLN445615.00000 DJF