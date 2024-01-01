Djiboutian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert DJF to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
468.08 btn

1.000 DJF = 0.4681 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DJF0.46808 BTN
5 DJF2.34040 BTN
10 DJF4.68080 BTN
20 DJF9.36160 BTN
50 DJF23.40400 BTN
100 DJF46.80800 BTN
250 DJF117.02000 BTN
500 DJF234.04000 BTN
1000 DJF468.08000 BTN
2000 DJF936.16000 BTN
5000 DJF2,340.40000 BTN
10000 DJF4,680.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Djiboutian Franc
1 BTN2.13638 DJF
5 BTN10.68190 DJF
10 BTN21.36380 DJF
20 BTN42.72760 DJF
50 BTN106.81900 DJF
100 BTN213.63800 DJF
250 BTN534.09500 DJF
500 BTN1,068.19000 DJF
1000 BTN2,136.38000 DJF
2000 BTN4,272.76000 DJF
5000 BTN10,681.90000 DJF
10000 BTN21,363.80000 DJF