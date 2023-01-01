5 Djiboutian francs to Bulgarian levs

Convert DJF to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 djf
0.05 bgn

1.00000 DJF = 0.01007 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87211.091290.9571.490911.661770.9631518.7489
1 GBP1.1466611.2512104.2941.709511.905431.104421.498
1 USD0.916450.799233183.3551.36631.522880.882717.1819
1 INR0.01099420.00958830.011996910.01639130.01826980.01058960.206129

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 DJF0.01007 BGN
5 DJF0.05033 BGN
10 DJF0.10067 BGN
20 DJF0.20133 BGN
50 DJF0.50333 BGN
100 DJF1.00666 BGN
250 DJF2.51665 BGN
500 DJF5.03330 BGN
1000 DJF10.06660 BGN
2000 DJF20.13320 BGN
5000 DJF50.33300 BGN
10000 DJF100.66600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Djiboutian Franc
1 BGN99.33890 DJF
5 BGN496.69450 DJF
10 BGN993.38900 DJF
20 BGN1986.77800 DJF
50 BGN4966.94500 DJF
100 BGN9933.89000 DJF
250 BGN24834.72500 DJF
500 BGN49669.45000 DJF
1000 BGN99338.90000 DJF
2000 BGN198677.80000 DJF
5000 BGN496694.50000 DJF
10000 BGN993389.00000 DJF