20 Bulgarian levs to Djiboutian francs

Convert BGN to DJF at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
1,986 djf

лв1.000 BGN = Fdj99.28 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High99.591899.5918
Low98.021896.9932
Average98.862498.3507
Change0.94%1.38%
View full history

1 BGN to DJF stats

The performance of BGN to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 99.5918 and a 30 day low of 98.0218. This means the 30 day average was 98.8624. The change for BGN to DJF was 0.94.

The performance of BGN to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 99.5918 and a 90 day low of 96.9932. This means the 90 day average was 98.3507. The change for BGN to DJF was 1.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5211.3240.78418.325
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.008
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.994
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.346

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Djiboutian Franc
1 BGN99.27810 DJF
5 BGN496.39050 DJF
10 BGN992.78100 DJF
20 BGN1,985.56200 DJF
50 BGN4,963.90500 DJF
100 BGN9,927.81000 DJF
250 BGN24,819.52500 DJF
500 BGN49,639.05000 DJF
1000 BGN99,278.10000 DJF
2000 BGN198,556.20000 DJF
5000 BGN496,390.50000 DJF
10000 BGN992,781.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 DJF0.01007 BGN
5 DJF0.05036 BGN
10 DJF0.10073 BGN
20 DJF0.20145 BGN
50 DJF0.50364 BGN
100 DJF1.00727 BGN
250 DJF2.51818 BGN
500 DJF5.03635 BGN
1000 DJF10.07270 BGN
2000 DJF20.14540 BGN
5000 DJF50.36350 BGN
10000 DJF100.72700 BGN