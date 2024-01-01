Cape Verdean escudos to Norwegian kroner today

Convert CVE to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
104.70 nok

1.000 CVE = 0.1047 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2231.4731.6630.96618.247
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6231.7251.9471.13121.362
1 USD0.9220.788183.2171.3591.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Norwegian Krone
1 CVE0.10470 NOK
5 CVE0.52352 NOK
10 CVE1.04704 NOK
20 CVE2.09408 NOK
50 CVE5.23520 NOK
100 CVE10.47040 NOK
250 CVE26.17600 NOK
500 CVE52.35200 NOK
1000 CVE104.70400 NOK
2000 CVE209.40800 NOK
5000 CVE523.52000 NOK
10000 CVE1,047.04000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NOK9.55072 CVE
5 NOK47.75360 CVE
10 NOK95.50720 CVE
20 NOK191.01440 CVE
50 NOK477.53600 CVE
100 NOK955.07200 CVE
250 NOK2,387.68000 CVE
500 NOK4,775.36000 CVE
1000 NOK9,550.72000 CVE
2000 NOK19,101.44000 CVE
5000 NOK47,753.60000 CVE
10000 NOK95,507.20000 CVE