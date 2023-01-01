Cape Verdean escudos to Norwegian kroner today

Convert CVE to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
107.01 nok

1.00000 CVE = 0.10701 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874351.085990.36631.49421.676550.964818.7263
1 GBP1.1437111.24195103.3521.708921.917481.1034521.4174
1 USD0.920950.805185183.21791.3761.543920.888517.245
1 INR0.01106610.009675630.012016610.01653490.01855280.01067680.207227

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Norwegian Krone
1 CVE0.10701 NOK
5 CVE0.53505 NOK
10 CVE1.07010 NOK
20 CVE2.14020 NOK
50 CVE5.35050 NOK
100 CVE10.70100 NOK
250 CVE26.75250 NOK
500 CVE53.50500 NOK
1000 CVE107.01000 NOK
2000 CVE214.02000 NOK
5000 CVE535.05000 NOK
10000 CVE1070.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NOK9.34494 CVE
5 NOK46.72470 CVE
10 NOK93.44940 CVE
20 NOK186.89880 CVE
50 NOK467.24700 CVE
100 NOK934.49400 CVE
250 NOK2336.23500 CVE
500 NOK4672.47000 CVE
1000 NOK9344.94000 CVE
2000 NOK18689.88000 CVE
5000 NOK46724.70000 CVE
10000 NOK93449.40000 CVE