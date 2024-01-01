Guyanaese Dollar (GYD)

Currency name

Guyanaese Dollar

GY$

GYD exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GYD0.00478 0.00440 0.00376 0.39666 0.72367 0.44183 0.00732 0.09039
To GYD209.30000 227.49900 266.29200 2.52103 1.38184 2.26333 136.69400 11.06320

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Guyanaese dollar Exchange Rates