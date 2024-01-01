Guyanaese Dollar (GYD)
Currency name
Guyanaese Dollar
Currency symbol
GY$
GYD exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From GYD
|0.00478
|0.00440
|0.00376
|0.39666
|0.72367
|0.44183
|0.00732
|0.09039
|To GYD
|209.30000
|227.49900
|266.29200
|2.52103
|1.38184
|2.26333
|136.69400
|11.06320
