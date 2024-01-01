Guyanaese dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert GYD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
17.92 sar

1.000 GYD = 0.01792 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3911.4731.6630.96818.168
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7991.7241.9471.13321.265
1 USD0.920.786183.1981.3551.5310.89116.723
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 GYD0.01792 SAR
5 GYD0.08959 SAR
10 GYD0.17918 SAR
20 GYD0.35837 SAR
50 GYD0.89592 SAR
100 GYD1.79183 SAR
250 GYD4.47958 SAR
500 GYD8.95915 SAR
1000 GYD17.91830 SAR
2000 GYD35.83660 SAR
5000 GYD89.59150 SAR
10000 GYD179.18300 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SAR55.80890 GYD
5 SAR279.04450 GYD
10 SAR558.08900 GYD
20 SAR1,116.17800 GYD
50 SAR2,790.44500 GYD
100 SAR5,580.89000 GYD
250 SAR13,952.22500 GYD
500 SAR27,904.45000 GYD
1000 SAR55,808.90000 GYD
2000 SAR111,617.80000 GYD
5000 SAR279,044.50000 GYD
10000 SAR558,089.00000 GYD