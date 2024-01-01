Guyanaese dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert GYD to SAR

GY$1.000 GYD = SR0.01795 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
GYD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 GYD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01800.0180
Low0.01790.0179
Average0.01800.0180
Change-0.19%-0.34%
1 GYD to SAR stats

The performance of GYD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0180 and a 30 day low of 0.0179. This means the 30 day average was 0.0180. The change for GYD to SAR was -0.19.

The performance of GYD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0180 and a 90 day low of 0.0179. This means the 90 day average was 0.0180. The change for GYD to SAR was -0.34.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 GYD0.01795 SAR
5 GYD0.08973 SAR
10 GYD0.17946 SAR
20 GYD0.35892 SAR
50 GYD0.89731 SAR
100 GYD1.79462 SAR
250 GYD4.48655 SAR
500 GYD8.97310 SAR
1000 GYD17.94620 SAR
2000 GYD35.89240 SAR
5000 GYD89.73100 SAR
10000 GYD179.46200 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SAR55.72200 GYD
5 SAR278.61000 GYD
10 SAR557.22000 GYD
20 SAR1,114.44000 GYD
50 SAR2,786.10000 GYD
100 SAR5,572.20000 GYD
250 SAR13,930.50000 GYD
500 SAR27,861.00000 GYD
1000 SAR55,722.00000 GYD
2000 SAR111,444.00000 GYD
5000 SAR278,610.00000 GYD
10000 SAR557,220.00000 GYD