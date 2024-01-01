Guyanaese dollars to Swedish kronor today

1,000 gyd
50.01 sek

1.000 GYD = 0.05001 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3911.4731.6630.96818.168
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7991.7241.9471.13321.265
1 USD0.920.786183.1981.3551.5310.89116.723
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 GYD0.05001 SEK
5 GYD0.25006 SEK
10 GYD0.50012 SEK
20 GYD1.00024 SEK
50 GYD2.50059 SEK
100 GYD5.00119 SEK
250 GYD12.50298 SEK
500 GYD25.00595 SEK
1000 GYD50.01190 SEK
2000 GYD100.02380 SEK
5000 GYD250.05950 SEK
10000 GYD500.11900 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SEK19.99520 GYD
5 SEK99.97600 GYD
10 SEK199.95200 GYD
20 SEK399.90400 GYD
50 SEK999.76000 GYD
100 SEK1,999.52000 GYD
250 SEK4,998.80000 GYD
500 SEK9,997.60000 GYD
1000 SEK19,995.20000 GYD
2000 SEK39,990.40000 GYD
5000 SEK99,976.00000 GYD
10000 SEK199,952.00000 GYD