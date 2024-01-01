Guyanaese dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert GYD to SEK at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = kr0.05229 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 GYD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05270.0527
Low0.05040.0482
Average0.05150.0500
Change3.40%6.42%
1 GYD to SEK stats

The performance of GYD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0527 and a 30 day low of 0.0504. This means the 30 day average was 0.0515. The change for GYD to SEK was 3.40.

The performance of GYD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0527 and a 90 day low of 0.0482. This means the 90 day average was 0.0500. The change for GYD to SEK was 6.42.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 GYD0.05229 SEK
5 GYD0.26147 SEK
10 GYD0.52294 SEK
20 GYD1.04587 SEK
50 GYD2.61468 SEK
100 GYD5.22935 SEK
250 GYD13.07338 SEK
500 GYD26.14675 SEK
1000 GYD52.29350 SEK
2000 GYD104.58700 SEK
5000 GYD261.46750 SEK
10000 GYD522.93500 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SEK19.12280 GYD
5 SEK95.61400 GYD
10 SEK191.22800 GYD
20 SEK382.45600 GYD
50 SEK956.14000 GYD
100 SEK1,912.28000 GYD
250 SEK4,780.70000 GYD
500 SEK9,561.40000 GYD
1000 SEK19,122.80000 GYD
2000 SEK38,245.60000 GYD
5000 SEK95,614.00000 GYD
10000 SEK191,228.00000 GYD