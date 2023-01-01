1 Guyanaese dollar to Swedish kronor

Convert GYD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 gyd
0.05 sek

1.00000 GYD = 0.05305 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18 UTC
GYD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.0470587.11871.43651.66040.965818.6022
1GBP1.1528711.20715100.441.656151.914291.1134421.4466
1USD0.955050.828397183.2041.371951.585790.922417.7663
1INR0.01147860.009956220.012018710.0164890.01905910.0110860.213527

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 GYD0.05305 SEK
5 GYD0.26525 SEK
10 GYD0.53051 SEK
20 GYD1.06101 SEK
50 GYD2.65253 SEK
100 GYD5.30506 SEK
250 GYD13.26265 SEK
500 GYD26.52530 SEK
1000 GYD53.05060 SEK
2000 GYD106.10120 SEK
5000 GYD265.25300 SEK
10000 GYD530.50600 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SEK18.84990 GYD
5 SEK94.24950 GYD
10 SEK188.49900 GYD
20 SEK376.99800 GYD
50 SEK942.49500 GYD
100 SEK1884.99000 GYD
250 SEK4712.47500 GYD
500 SEK9424.95000 GYD
1000 SEK18849.90000 GYD
2000 SEK37699.80000 GYD
5000 SEK94249.50000 GYD
10000 SEK188499.00000 GYD