Guyanaese dollars to Omani rials today

Convert GYD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
1.842 omr

1.000 GYD = 0.001842 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3881.4721.6640.96818.167
1 GBP1.1711.272105.81.7241.9471.13321.265
1 USD0.920.786183.1991.3551.5310.89116.722
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Omani Rial
1 GYD0.00184 OMR
5 GYD0.00921 OMR
10 GYD0.01842 OMR
20 GYD0.03683 OMR
50 GYD0.09208 OMR
100 GYD0.18416 OMR
250 GYD0.46040 OMR
500 GYD0.92079 OMR
1000 GYD1.84159 OMR
2000 GYD3.68318 OMR
5000 GYD9.20795 OMR
10000 GYD18.41590 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Guyanaese Dollar
1 OMR543.00900 GYD
5 OMR2,715.04500 GYD
10 OMR5,430.09000 GYD
20 OMR10,860.18000 GYD
50 OMR27,150.45000 GYD
100 OMR54,300.90000 GYD
250 OMR135,752.25000 GYD
500 OMR271,504.50000 GYD
1000 OMR543,009.00000 GYD
2000 OMR1,086,018.00000 GYD
5000 OMR2,715,045.00000 GYD
10000 OMR5,430,090.00000 GYD