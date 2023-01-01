100 Guyanaese dollars to Omani rials

Convert GYD to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 gyd
0.184 omr

1.00000 GYD = 0.00184 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Omani Rial
1 GYD0.00184 OMR
5 GYD0.00919 OMR
10 GYD0.01839 OMR
20 GYD0.03678 OMR
50 GYD0.09194 OMR
100 GYD0.18388 OMR
250 GYD0.45969 OMR
500 GYD0.91938 OMR
1000 GYD1.83876 OMR
2000 GYD3.67752 OMR
5000 GYD9.19380 OMR
10000 GYD18.38760 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Guyanaese Dollar
1 OMR543.84400 GYD
5 OMR2719.22000 GYD
10 OMR5438.44000 GYD
20 OMR10876.88000 GYD
50 OMR27192.20000 GYD
100 OMR54384.40000 GYD
250 OMR135961.00000 GYD
500 OMR271922.00000 GYD
1000 OMR543844.00000 GYD
2000 OMR1087688.00000 GYD
5000 OMR2719220.00000 GYD
10000 OMR5438440.00000 GYD