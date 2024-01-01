Guyanaese dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert GYD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
8.60 bgn

1.000 GYD = 0.008602 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3981.4731.6630.96818.172
1 GBP1.1711.272105.8081.7241.9471.13321.269
1 USD0.920.786183.2051.3561.5310.89116.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 GYD0.00860 BGN
5 GYD0.04301 BGN
10 GYD0.08602 BGN
20 GYD0.17205 BGN
50 GYD0.43012 BGN
100 GYD0.86025 BGN
250 GYD2.15062 BGN
500 GYD4.30124 BGN
1000 GYD8.60248 BGN
2000 GYD17.20496 BGN
5000 GYD43.01240 BGN
10000 GYD86.02480 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BGN116.24500 GYD
5 BGN581.22500 GYD
10 BGN1,162.45000 GYD
20 BGN2,324.90000 GYD
50 BGN5,812.25000 GYD
100 BGN11,624.50000 GYD
250 BGN29,061.25000 GYD
500 BGN58,122.50000 GYD
1000 BGN116,245.00000 GYD
2000 BGN232,490.00000 GYD
5000 BGN581,225.00000 GYD
10000 BGN1,162,450.00000 GYD