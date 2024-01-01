500 Bulgarian levs to Guyanaese dollars

Convert BGN to GYD at the real exchange rate

500 bgn
58,348 gyd

лв1.000 BGN = GY$116.7 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BGN to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High116.9570116.9570
Low115.2870113.8660
Average116.0711115.5470
Change1.07%1.46%
1 BGN to GYD stats

The performance of BGN to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 116.9570 and a 30 day low of 115.2870. This means the 30 day average was 116.0711. The change for BGN to GYD was 1.07.

The performance of BGN to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 116.9570 and a 90 day low of 113.8660. This means the 90 day average was 115.5470. The change for BGN to GYD was 1.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BGN116.69600 GYD
5 BGN583.48000 GYD
10 BGN1,166.96000 GYD
20 BGN2,333.92000 GYD
50 BGN5,834.80000 GYD
100 BGN11,669.60000 GYD
250 BGN29,174.00000 GYD
500 BGN58,348.00000 GYD
1000 BGN116,696.00000 GYD
2000 BGN233,392.00000 GYD
5000 BGN583,480.00000 GYD
10000 BGN1,166,960.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 GYD0.00857 BGN
5 GYD0.04285 BGN
10 GYD0.08569 BGN
20 GYD0.17138 BGN
50 GYD0.42846 BGN
100 GYD0.85692 BGN
250 GYD2.14231 BGN
500 GYD4.28462 BGN
1000 GYD8.56924 BGN
2000 GYD17.13848 BGN
5000 GYD42.84620 BGN
10000 GYD85.69240 BGN