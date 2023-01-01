10 thousand Guyanaese dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert GYD to BGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 gyd
85.82 bgn

1.00000 GYD = 0.00858 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 GYD0.00858 BGN
5 GYD0.04291 BGN
10 GYD0.08582 BGN
20 GYD0.17165 BGN
50 GYD0.42912 BGN
100 GYD0.85825 BGN
250 GYD2.14562 BGN
500 GYD4.29124 BGN
1000 GYD8.58248 BGN
2000 GYD17.16496 BGN
5000 GYD42.91240 BGN
10000 GYD85.82480 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BGN116.51600 GYD
5 BGN582.58000 GYD
10 BGN1165.16000 GYD
20 BGN2330.32000 GYD
50 BGN5825.80000 GYD
100 BGN11651.60000 GYD
250 BGN29129.00000 GYD
500 BGN58258.00000 GYD
1000 BGN116516.00000 GYD
2000 BGN233032.00000 GYD
5000 BGN582580.00000 GYD
10000 BGN1165160.00000 GYD