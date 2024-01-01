Guyanaese dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert GYD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
34.40 cny

1.000 GYD = 0.03440 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GYD0.03440 CNY
5 GYD0.17199 CNY
10 GYD0.34397 CNY
20 GYD0.68795 CNY
50 GYD1.71987 CNY
100 GYD3.43973 CNY
250 GYD8.59933 CNY
500 GYD17.19865 CNY
1000 GYD34.39730 CNY
2000 GYD68.79460 CNY
5000 GYD171.98650 CNY
10000 GYD343.97300 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CNY29.07210 GYD
5 CNY145.36050 GYD
10 CNY290.72100 GYD
20 CNY581.44200 GYD
50 CNY1,453.60500 GYD
100 CNY2,907.21000 GYD
250 CNY7,268.02500 GYD
500 CNY14,536.05000 GYD
1000 CNY29,072.10000 GYD
2000 CNY58,144.20000 GYD
5000 CNY145,360.50000 GYD
10000 CNY290,721.00000 GYD