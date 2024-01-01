Guyanaese dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert GYD to CNY at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ¥0.03461 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
GYD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 GYD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03470.0347
Low0.03390.0335
Average0.03430.0340
Change1.53%0.95%
1 GYD to CNY stats

The performance of GYD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0347 and a 30 day low of 0.0339. This means the 30 day average was 0.0343. The change for GYD to CNY was 1.53.

The performance of GYD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0347 and a 90 day low of 0.0335. This means the 90 day average was 0.0340. The change for GYD to CNY was 0.95.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3531.4781.6220.93621.312
1 GBP1.211.271107.2511.7741.9471.12425.58
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3961.5320.88420.127
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GYD0.03461 CNY
5 GYD0.17305 CNY
10 GYD0.34610 CNY
20 GYD0.69221 CNY
50 GYD1.73052 CNY
100 GYD3.46104 CNY
250 GYD8.65260 CNY
500 GYD17.30520 CNY
1000 GYD34.61040 CNY
2000 GYD69.22080 CNY
5000 GYD173.05200 CNY
10000 GYD346.10400 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CNY28.89300 GYD
5 CNY144.46500 GYD
10 CNY288.93000 GYD
20 CNY577.86000 GYD
50 CNY1,444.65000 GYD
100 CNY2,889.30000 GYD
250 CNY7,223.25000 GYD
500 CNY14,446.50000 GYD
1000 CNY28,893.00000 GYD
2000 CNY57,786.00000 GYD
5000 CNY144,465.00000 GYD
10000 CNY288,930.00000 GYD