Guyanaese dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert GYD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
1.801 bhd

1.000 GYD = 0.001801 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3921.4731.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7961.7241.9471.13321.268
1 USD0.920.786183.1991.3561.5310.89116.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 GYD0.00180 BHD
5 GYD0.00901 BHD
10 GYD0.01801 BHD
20 GYD0.03602 BHD
50 GYD0.09005 BHD
100 GYD0.18010 BHD
250 GYD0.45025 BHD
500 GYD0.90050 BHD
1000 GYD1.80100 BHD
2000 GYD3.60200 BHD
5000 GYD9.00500 BHD
10000 GYD18.01000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BHD555.24600 GYD
5 BHD2,776.23000 GYD
10 BHD5,552.46000 GYD
20 BHD11,104.92000 GYD
50 BHD27,762.30000 GYD
100 BHD55,524.60000 GYD
250 BHD138,811.50000 GYD
500 BHD277,623.00000 GYD
1000 BHD555,246.00000 GYD
2000 BHD1,110,492.00000 GYD
5000 BHD2,776,230.00000 GYD
10000 BHD5,552,460.00000 GYD