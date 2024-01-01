Guyanaese dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert GYD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
4.26 chf

1.000 GYD = 0.004259 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3841.4721.6630.96818.17
1 GBP1.1711.271105.7841.7231.9471.13321.265
1 USD0.9210.787183.21.3551.5310.89116.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 GYD0.00426 CHF
5 GYD0.02129 CHF
10 GYD0.04259 CHF
20 GYD0.08517 CHF
50 GYD0.21294 CHF
100 GYD0.42587 CHF
250 GYD1.06468 CHF
500 GYD2.12936 CHF
1000 GYD4.25872 CHF
2000 GYD8.51744 CHF
5000 GYD21.29360 CHF
10000 GYD42.58720 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CHF234.81200 GYD
5 CHF1,174.06000 GYD
10 CHF2,348.12000 GYD
20 CHF4,696.24000 GYD
50 CHF11,740.60000 GYD
100 CHF23,481.20000 GYD
250 CHF58,703.00000 GYD
500 CHF117,406.00000 GYD
1000 CHF234,812.00000 GYD
2000 CHF469,624.00000 GYD
5000 CHF1,174,060.00000 GYD
10000 CHF2,348,120.00000 GYD