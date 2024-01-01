Guyanaese dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert GYD to CHF at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = SFr.0.004226 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
GYD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CHF
1 GYD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00430.0043
Low0.00410.0040
Average0.00420.0041
Change1.96%3.35%
1 GYD to CHF stats

The performance of GYD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0043 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0042. The change for GYD to CHF was 1.96.

The performance of GYD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0043 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for GYD to CHF was 3.35.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 GYD0.00423 CHF
5 GYD0.02113 CHF
10 GYD0.04226 CHF
20 GYD0.08452 CHF
50 GYD0.21129 CHF
100 GYD0.42259 CHF
250 GYD1.05647 CHF
500 GYD2.11293 CHF
1000 GYD4.22586 CHF
2000 GYD8.45172 CHF
5000 GYD21.12930 CHF
10000 GYD42.25860 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CHF236.63800 GYD
5 CHF1,183.19000 GYD
10 CHF2,366.38000 GYD
20 CHF4,732.76000 GYD
50 CHF11,831.90000 GYD
100 CHF23,663.80000 GYD
250 CHF59,159.50000 GYD
500 CHF118,319.00000 GYD
1000 CHF236,638.00000 GYD
2000 CHF473,276.00000 GYD
5000 CHF1,183,190.00000 GYD
10000 CHF2,366,380.00000 GYD