20 gyd
0.09 chf

1.00000 GYD = 0.00441 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17 UTC
GYD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 GYD0.00441 CHF
5 GYD0.02204 CHF
10 GYD0.04407 CHF
20 GYD0.08815 CHF
50 GYD0.22037 CHF
100 GYD0.44074 CHF
250 GYD1.10185 CHF
500 GYD2.20370 CHF
1000 GYD4.40740 CHF
2000 GYD8.81480 CHF
5000 GYD22.03700 CHF
10000 GYD44.07400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CHF226.89100 GYD
5 CHF1134.45500 GYD
10 CHF2268.91000 GYD
20 CHF4537.82000 GYD
50 CHF11344.55000 GYD
100 CHF22689.10000 GYD
250 CHF56722.75000 GYD
500 CHF113445.50000 GYD
1000 CHF226891.00000 GYD
2000 CHF453782.00000 GYD
5000 CHF1134455.00000 GYD
10000 CHF2268910.00000 GYD