1.000 GYD = 0.006420 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 GYD0.00642 SGD
5 GYD0.03210 SGD
10 GYD0.06420 SGD
20 GYD0.12841 SGD
50 GYD0.32102 SGD
100 GYD0.64205 SGD
250 GYD1.60511 SGD
500 GYD3.21023 SGD
1000 GYD6.42045 SGD
2000 GYD12.84090 SGD
5000 GYD32.10225 SGD
10000 GYD64.20450 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SGD155.75200 GYD
5 SGD778.76000 GYD
10 SGD1,557.52000 GYD
20 SGD3,115.04000 GYD
50 SGD7,787.60000 GYD
100 SGD15,575.20000 GYD
250 SGD38,938.00000 GYD
500 SGD77,876.00000 GYD
1000 SGD155,752.00000 GYD
2000 SGD311,504.00000 GYD
5000 SGD778,760.00000 GYD
10000 SGD1,557,520.00000 GYD