Guyanaese dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert GYD to SGD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = S$0.006403 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
GYD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SGD
1 GYD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0064
Low0.00630.0061
Average0.00640.0063
Change1.59%1.84%
1 GYD to SGD stats

The performance of GYD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0063. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for GYD to SGD was 1.59.

The performance of GYD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0061. This means the 90 day average was 0.0063. The change for GYD to SGD was 1.84.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.2941.4781.6230.93621.299
1 GBP1.211.27107.1921.7741.9481.12425.569
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5340.88520.129
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

1 GYD0.00640 SGD
5 GYD0.03202 SGD
10 GYD0.06403 SGD
20 GYD0.12806 SGD
50 GYD0.32016 SGD
100 GYD0.64032 SGD
250 GYD1.60080 SGD
500 GYD3.20160 SGD
1000 GYD6.40320 SGD
2000 GYD12.80640 SGD
5000 GYD32.01600 SGD
10000 GYD64.03200 SGD
1 SGD156.17200 GYD
5 SGD780.86000 GYD
10 SGD1,561.72000 GYD
20 SGD3,123.44000 GYD
50 SGD7,808.60000 GYD
100 SGD15,617.20000 GYD
250 SGD39,043.00000 GYD
500 SGD78,086.00000 GYD
1000 SGD156,172.00000 GYD
2000 SGD312,344.00000 GYD
5000 SGD780,860.00000 GYD
10000 SGD1,561,720.00000 GYD