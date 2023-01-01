20 Guyanaese dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert GYD to SGD at the real exchange rate

20 gyd
0.13 sgd

1.00000 GYD = 0.00656 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GYD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867351.0473587.13791.436551.660220.965818.5961
1GBP1.1529411.20755100.4661.656281.914161.1135121.4405
1USD0.95480.828123183.19851.37161.585160.922217.7554
1INR0.01147610.009953580.012019510.01648590.01905280.01108430.21341

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 GYD0.00656 SGD
5 GYD0.03280 SGD
10 GYD0.06561 SGD
20 GYD0.13121 SGD
50 GYD0.32803 SGD
100 GYD0.65606 SGD
250 GYD1.64015 SGD
500 GYD3.28031 SGD
1000 GYD6.56062 SGD
2000 GYD13.12124 SGD
5000 GYD32.80310 SGD
10000 GYD65.60620 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SGD152.42500 GYD
5 SGD762.12500 GYD
10 SGD1524.25000 GYD
20 SGD3048.50000 GYD
50 SGD7621.25000 GYD
100 SGD15242.50000 GYD
250 SGD38106.25000 GYD
500 SGD76212.50000 GYD
1000 SGD152425.00000 GYD
2000 SGD304850.00000 GYD
5000 SGD762125.00000 GYD
10000 SGD1524250.00000 GYD