100 Singapore dollars to Guyanaese dollars

Convert SGD to GYD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = GY$155.4 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:49
SGD to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GYD
1 SGD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High158.8360163.3740
Low155.1350155.1350
Average157.3079159.5276
Change-2.18%-3.32%
1 SGD to GYD stats

The performance of SGD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 158.8360 and a 30 day low of 155.1350. This means the 30 day average was 157.3079. The change for SGD to GYD was -2.18.

The performance of SGD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 163.3740 and a 90 day low of 155.1350. This means the 90 day average was 159.5276. The change for SGD to GYD was -3.32.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SGD155.41400 GYD
5 SGD777.07000 GYD
10 SGD1,554.14000 GYD
20 SGD3,108.28000 GYD
50 SGD7,770.70000 GYD
100 SGD15,541.40000 GYD
250 SGD38,853.50000 GYD
500 SGD77,707.00000 GYD
1000 SGD155,414.00000 GYD
2000 SGD310,828.00000 GYD
5000 SGD777,070.00000 GYD
10000 SGD1,554,140.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 GYD0.00643 SGD
5 GYD0.03217 SGD
10 GYD0.06434 SGD
20 GYD0.12869 SGD
50 GYD0.32172 SGD
100 GYD0.64344 SGD
250 GYD1.60861 SGD
500 GYD3.21722 SGD
1000 GYD6.43443 SGD
2000 GYD12.86886 SGD
5000 GYD32.17215 SGD
10000 GYD64.34430 SGD