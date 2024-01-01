Guyanaese dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

1,000 gyd
22.63 myr

1.000 GYD = 0.02263 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3761.4721.6640.96818.166
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7841.7241.9471.13321.263
1 USD0.9210.786183.1931.3551.5310.89116.722
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GYD0.02263 MYR
5 GYD0.11316 MYR
10 GYD0.22633 MYR
20 GYD0.45265 MYR
50 GYD1.13163 MYR
100 GYD2.26326 MYR
250 GYD5.65815 MYR
500 GYD11.31630 MYR
1000 GYD22.63260 MYR
2000 GYD45.26520 MYR
5000 GYD113.16300 MYR
10000 GYD226.32600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MYR44.18410 GYD
5 MYR220.92050 GYD
10 MYR441.84100 GYD
20 MYR883.68200 GYD
50 MYR2,209.20500 GYD
100 MYR4,418.41000 GYD
250 MYR11,046.02500 GYD
500 MYR22,092.05000 GYD
1000 MYR44,184.10000 GYD
2000 MYR88,368.20000 GYD
5000 MYR220,920.50000 GYD
10000 MYR441,841.00000 GYD