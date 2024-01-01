Guyanaese dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert GYD to MYR at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = RM0.02135 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
GYD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MYR
1 GYD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02150.0215
Low0.02060.0197
Average0.02100.0207
Change3.55%1.63%
1 GYD to MYR stats

The performance of GYD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0215 and a 30 day low of 0.0206. This means the 30 day average was 0.0210. The change for GYD to MYR was 3.55.

The performance of GYD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0215 and a 90 day low of 0.0197. This means the 90 day average was 0.0207. The change for GYD to MYR was 1.63.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GYD0.02135 MYR
5 GYD0.10676 MYR
10 GYD0.21352 MYR
20 GYD0.42703 MYR
50 GYD1.06758 MYR
100 GYD2.13516 MYR
250 GYD5.33790 MYR
500 GYD10.67580 MYR
1000 GYD21.35160 MYR
2000 GYD42.70320 MYR
5000 GYD106.75800 MYR
10000 GYD213.51600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MYR46.83490 GYD
5 MYR234.17450 GYD
10 MYR468.34900 GYD
20 MYR936.69800 GYD
50 MYR2,341.74500 GYD
100 MYR4,683.49000 GYD
250 MYR11,708.72500 GYD
500 MYR23,417.45000 GYD
1000 MYR46,834.90000 GYD
2000 MYR93,669.80000 GYD
5000 MYR234,174.50000 GYD
10000 MYR468,349.00000 GYD