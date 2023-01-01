1 thousand Guyanaese dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert GYD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
22.55 myr

1.00000 GYD = 0.02255 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:2 UTC
GYD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GYD0.02255 MYR
5 GYD0.11273 MYR
10 GYD0.22546 MYR
20 GYD0.45093 MYR
50 GYD1.12733 MYR
100 GYD2.25465 MYR
250 GYD5.63663 MYR
500 GYD11.27325 MYR
1000 GYD22.54650 MYR
2000 GYD45.09300 MYR
5000 GYD112.73250 MYR
10000 GYD225.46500 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MYR44.35270 GYD
5 MYR221.76350 GYD
10 MYR443.52700 GYD
20 MYR887.05400 GYD
50 MYR2217.63500 GYD
100 MYR4435.27000 GYD
250 MYR11088.17500 GYD
500 MYR22176.35000 GYD
1000 MYR44352.70000 GYD
2000 MYR88705.40000 GYD
5000 MYR221763.50000 GYD
10000 MYR443527.00000 GYD