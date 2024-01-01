Costa Rican colóns to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert CRC to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
76.52 uyu

1.000 CRC = 0.07652 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Uruguayan Peso
1 CRC0.07652 UYU
5 CRC0.38262 UYU
10 CRC0.76523 UYU
20 CRC1.53046 UYU
50 CRC3.82616 UYU
100 CRC7.65232 UYU
250 CRC19.13080 UYU
500 CRC38.26160 UYU
1000 CRC76.52320 UYU
2000 CRC153.04640 UYU
5000 CRC382.61600 UYU
10000 CRC765.23200 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 UYU13.06790 CRC
5 UYU65.33950 CRC
10 UYU130.67900 CRC
20 UYU261.35800 CRC
50 UYU653.39500 CRC
100 UYU1,306.79000 CRC
250 UYU3,266.97500 CRC
500 UYU6,533.95000 CRC
1000 UYU13,067.90000 CRC
2000 UYU26,135.80000 CRC
5000 UYU65,339.50000 CRC
10000 UYU130,679.00000 CRC