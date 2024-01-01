Costa Rican colóns to Pakistani rupees today

Convert CRC to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
555.10 pkr

1.000 CRC = 0.5551 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2431.4731.6630.96618.252
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6251.7251.9471.1321.363
1 USD0.9220.788183.2121.3591.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Pakistani Rupee
1 CRC0.55510 PKR
5 CRC2.77548 PKR
10 CRC5.55096 PKR
20 CRC11.10192 PKR
50 CRC27.75480 PKR
100 CRC55.50960 PKR
250 CRC138.77400 PKR
500 CRC277.54800 PKR
1000 CRC555.09600 PKR
2000 CRC1,110.19200 PKR
5000 CRC2,775.48000 PKR
10000 CRC5,550.96000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 PKR1.80149 CRC
5 PKR9.00745 CRC
10 PKR18.01490 CRC
20 PKR36.02980 CRC
50 PKR90.07450 CRC
100 PKR180.14900 CRC
250 PKR450.37250 CRC
500 PKR900.74500 CRC
1000 PKR1,801.49000 CRC
2000 PKR3,602.98000 CRC
5000 PKR9,007.45000 CRC
10000 PKR18,014.90000 CRC