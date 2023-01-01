1 Swiss franc to Tunisian dinars

Convert CHF to TND at the real exchange rate

1 chf
3.550 tnd

1.00000 CHF = 3.54993 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
1 EUR10.864351.091591.02511.484881.656050.955119.0005
1 GBP1.1569411.2627105.3021.717781.915791.1049921.9807
1 USD0.916150.791954183.39451.36041.517220.875217.4077
1 INR0.0109860.009496470.011991210.01631280.01819330.01049470.208739

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tunisian Dinar
1 CHF3.54993 TND
5 CHF17.74965 TND
10 CHF35.49930 TND
20 CHF70.99860 TND
50 CHF177.49650 TND
100 CHF354.99300 TND
250 CHF887.48250 TND
500 CHF1774.96500 TND
1000 CHF3549.93000 TND
2000 CHF7099.86000 TND
5000 CHF17749.65000 TND
10000 CHF35499.30000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 TND0.28170 CHF
5 TND1.40848 CHF
10 TND2.81696 CHF
20 TND5.63392 CHF
50 TND14.08480 CHF
100 TND28.16960 CHF
250 TND70.42400 CHF
500 TND140.84800 CHF
1000 TND281.69600 CHF
2000 TND563.39200 CHF
5000 TND1408.48000 CHF
10000 TND2816.96000 CHF