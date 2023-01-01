1 Swiss franc to Omani rials

1 chf
0.440 omr

1.00000 CHF = 0.43999 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Omani Rial
1 CHF0.43999 OMR
5 CHF2.19997 OMR
10 CHF4.39994 OMR
20 CHF8.79988 OMR
50 CHF21.99970 OMR
100 CHF43.99940 OMR
250 CHF109.99850 OMR
500 CHF219.99700 OMR
1000 CHF439.99400 OMR
2000 CHF879.98800 OMR
5000 CHF2199.97000 OMR
10000 CHF4399.94000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swiss Franc
1 OMR2.27276 CHF
5 OMR11.36380 CHF
10 OMR22.72760 CHF
20 OMR45.45520 CHF
50 OMR113.63800 CHF
100 OMR227.27600 CHF
250 OMR568.19000 CHF
500 OMR1136.38000 CHF
1000 OMR2272.76000 CHF
2000 OMR4545.52000 CHF
5000 OMR11363.80000 CHF
10000 OMR22727.60000 CHF