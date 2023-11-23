10 Canadian dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert CAD to XCD at the real exchange rate

10 cad
19.80 xcd

1.00000 CAD = 1.98027 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.0900590.79681.491731.662550.962318.7422
1 GBP1.1467911.2501104.1281.710761.906661.1035621.4941
1 USD0.917350.799936183.2961.36851.52520.882817.1939
1 INR0.01101360.009603530.012005410.01642940.01831070.01059830.206419

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CAD1.98027 XCD
5 CAD9.90135 XCD
10 CAD19.80270 XCD
20 CAD39.60540 XCD
50 CAD99.01350 XCD
100 CAD198.02700 XCD
250 CAD495.06750 XCD
500 CAD990.13500 XCD
1000 CAD1980.27000 XCD
2000 CAD3960.54000 XCD
5000 CAD9901.35000 XCD
10000 CAD19802.70000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 XCD0.50498 CAD
5 XCD2.52491 CAD
10 XCD5.04982 CAD
20 XCD10.09964 CAD
50 XCD25.24910 CAD
100 XCD50.49820 CAD
250 XCD126.24550 CAD
500 XCD252.49100 CAD
1000 XCD504.98200 CAD
2000 XCD1009.96400 CAD
5000 XCD2524.91000 CAD
10000 XCD5049.82000 CAD