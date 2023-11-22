1 Canadian dollar to Australian dollars

Convert CAD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 cad
1.12 aud

1.00000 CAD = 1.11613 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:35
Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.91860.8003842851.52877.1563555.5775
1 INR0.012002710.01102580.009606783.420770.01834860.08589560.667081
1 EUR1.088690.696210.8713310.2511.664147.790460.5017
1 GBP1.2494104.0931.147711356.0791.909968.9411469.4385

How to convert Canadian dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 CAD1.11613 AUD
5 CAD5.58065 AUD
10 CAD11.16130 AUD
20 CAD22.32260 AUD
50 CAD55.80650 AUD
100 CAD111.61300 AUD
250 CAD279.03250 AUD
500 CAD558.06500 AUD
1000 CAD1116.13000 AUD
2000 CAD2232.26000 AUD
5000 CAD5580.65000 AUD
10000 CAD11161.30000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 AUD0.89596 CAD
5 AUD4.47978 CAD
10 AUD8.95957 CAD
20 AUD17.91914 CAD
50 AUD44.79785 CAD
100 AUD89.59570 CAD
250 AUD223.98925 CAD
500 AUD447.97850 CAD
1000 AUD895.95700 CAD
2000 AUD1791.91400 CAD
5000 AUD4479.78500 CAD
10000 AUD8959.57000 CAD