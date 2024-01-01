Belarusian rubles to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BYN to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
2,396.35 hkd

1.000 BYN = 2.396 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1971.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5821.7261.9471.13121.374
1 USD0.9220.788183.1811.361.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BYN2.39635 HKD
5 BYN11.98175 HKD
10 BYN23.96350 HKD
20 BYN47.92700 HKD
50 BYN119.81750 HKD
100 BYN239.63500 HKD
250 BYN599.08750 HKD
500 BYN1,198.17500 HKD
1000 BYN2,396.35000 HKD
2000 BYN4,792.70000 HKD
5000 BYN11,981.75000 HKD
10000 BYN23,963.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
100 HKD41.73010 BYN
200 HKD83.46020 BYN
300 HKD125.19030 BYN
500 HKD208.65050 BYN
1000 HKD417.30100 BYN
2000 HKD834.60200 BYN
2500 HKD1,043.25250 BYN
3000 HKD1,251.90300 BYN
4000 HKD1,669.20400 BYN
5000 HKD2,086.50500 BYN
10000 HKD4,173.01000 BYN
20000 HKD8,346.02000 BYN