Botswanan pulas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BWP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
3,407.29 mur

1.000 BWP = 3.407 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mauritian Rupee
1 BWP3.40729 MUR
5 BWP17.03645 MUR
10 BWP34.07290 MUR
20 BWP68.14580 MUR
50 BWP170.36450 MUR
100 BWP340.72900 MUR
250 BWP851.82250 MUR
500 BWP1,703.64500 MUR
1000 BWP3,407.29000 MUR
2000 BWP6,814.58000 MUR
5000 BWP17,036.45000 MUR
10000 BWP34,072.90000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 MUR0.29349 BWP
5 MUR1.46744 BWP
10 MUR2.93488 BWP
20 MUR5.86976 BWP
50 MUR14.67440 BWP
100 MUR29.34880 BWP
250 MUR73.37200 BWP
500 MUR146.74400 BWP
1000 MUR293.48800 BWP
2000 MUR586.97600 BWP
5000 MUR1,467.44000 BWP
10000 MUR2,934.88000 BWP