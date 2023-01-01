Botswanan pulas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BWP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
3,337.54 mur

1.00000 BWP = 3.33754 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.39080.92131.347451.376451.671960.804571.54571
1 ZAR0.054375210.05009680.07326760.07484450.09091290.04374850.0840482
1 EUR1.085419.961411.462521.4941.814750.87331.67772
1 SGD0.74214313.64860.6837511.021521.240830.5971061.14714

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mauritian Rupee
1 BWP3.33754 MUR
5 BWP16.68770 MUR
10 BWP33.37540 MUR
20 BWP66.75080 MUR
50 BWP166.87700 MUR
100 BWP333.75400 MUR
250 BWP834.38500 MUR
500 BWP1668.77000 MUR
1000 BWP3337.54000 MUR
2000 BWP6675.08000 MUR
5000 BWP16687.70000 MUR
10000 BWP33375.40000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 MUR0.29962 BWP
5 MUR1.49811 BWP
10 MUR2.99622 BWP
20 MUR5.99244 BWP
50 MUR14.98110 BWP
100 MUR29.96220 BWP
250 MUR74.90550 BWP
500 MUR149.81100 BWP
1000 MUR299.62200 BWP
2000 MUR599.24400 BWP
5000 MUR1498.11000 BWP
10000 MUR2996.22000 BWP