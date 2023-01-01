250 Botswanan pulas to Mauritian rupees

250 bwp
810.52 mur

1.00000 BWP = 3.24209 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mauritian Rupee
1 BWP3.24209 MUR
5 BWP16.21045 MUR
10 BWP32.42090 MUR
20 BWP64.84180 MUR
50 BWP162.10450 MUR
100 BWP324.20900 MUR
250 BWP810.52250 MUR
500 BWP1621.04500 MUR
1000 BWP3242.09000 MUR
2000 BWP6484.18000 MUR
5000 BWP16210.45000 MUR
10000 BWP32420.90000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 MUR0.30844 BWP
5 MUR1.54222 BWP
10 MUR3.08443 BWP
20 MUR6.16886 BWP
50 MUR15.42215 BWP
100 MUR30.84430 BWP
250 MUR77.11075 BWP
500 MUR154.22150 BWP
1000 MUR308.44300 BWP
2000 MUR616.88600 BWP
5000 MUR1542.21500 BWP
10000 MUR3084.43000 BWP