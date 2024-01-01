Botswanan pulas to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 bwp
3,465.53 mur

P1.000 BWP = ₨3.466 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
1 BWP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.63833.6383
Low3.42363.3426
Average3.49763.4720
Change-0.52%0.96%
1 BWP to MUR stats

The performance of BWP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6383 and a 30 day low of 3.4236. This means the 30 day average was 3.4976. The change for BWP to MUR was -0.52.

The performance of BWP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6383 and a 90 day low of 3.3426. This means the 90 day average was 3.4720. The change for BWP to MUR was 0.96.

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mauritian Rupee
1 BWP3.46553 MUR
5 BWP17.32765 MUR
10 BWP34.65530 MUR
20 BWP69.31060 MUR
50 BWP173.27650 MUR
100 BWP346.55300 MUR
250 BWP866.38250 MUR
500 BWP1,732.76500 MUR
1000 BWP3,465.53000 MUR
2000 BWP6,931.06000 MUR
5000 BWP17,327.65000 MUR
10000 BWP34,655.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 MUR0.28856 BWP
5 MUR1.44278 BWP
10 MUR2.88556 BWP
20 MUR5.77112 BWP
50 MUR14.42780 BWP
100 MUR28.85560 BWP
250 MUR72.13900 BWP
500 MUR144.27800 BWP
1000 MUR288.55600 BWP
2000 MUR577.11200 BWP
5000 MUR1,442.78000 BWP
10000 MUR2,885.56000 BWP