Bhutanese ngultrums to Lesotho lotis today

Convert BTN to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
227.08 lsl

1.000 BTN = 0.2271 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Lesotho Loti
1 BTN0.22708 LSL
5 BTN1.13539 LSL
10 BTN2.27077 LSL
20 BTN4.54154 LSL
50 BTN11.35385 LSL
100 BTN22.70770 LSL
250 BTN56.76925 LSL
500 BTN113.53850 LSL
1000 BTN227.07700 LSL
2000 BTN454.15400 LSL
5000 BTN1,135.38500 LSL
10000 BTN2,270.77000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LSL4.40379 BTN
5 LSL22.01895 BTN
10 LSL44.03790 BTN
20 LSL88.07580 BTN
50 LSL220.18950 BTN
100 LSL440.37900 BTN
250 LSL1,100.94750 BTN
500 LSL2,201.89500 BTN
1000 LSL4,403.79000 BTN
2000 LSL8,807.58000 BTN
5000 LSL22,018.95000 BTN
10000 LSL44,037.90000 BTN