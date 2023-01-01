5000 Lesotho lotis to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert LSL to BTN at the real exchange rate

5,000 lsl
22,087.30 btn

1.00000 LSL = 4.41746 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86881.092491.07611.494291.661440.9643518.7222
1 GBP1.1510111.25765104.8531.720341.912781.1099821.5544
1 USD0.91540.795134183.37251.36791.520910.882717.1386
1 INR0.01097980.009537120.011994410.01640710.01824240.01058740.205567

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LSL4.41746 BTN
5 LSL22.08730 BTN
10 LSL44.17460 BTN
20 LSL88.34920 BTN
50 LSL220.87300 BTN
100 LSL441.74600 BTN
250 LSL1104.36500 BTN
500 LSL2208.73000 BTN
1000 LSL4417.46000 BTN
2000 LSL8834.92000 BTN
5000 LSL22087.30000 BTN
10000 LSL44174.60000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Lesotho Loti
1 BTN0.22637 LSL
5 BTN1.13187 LSL
10 BTN2.26374 LSL
20 BTN4.52748 LSL
50 BTN11.31870 LSL
100 BTN22.63740 LSL
250 BTN56.59350 LSL
500 BTN113.18700 LSL
1000 BTN226.37400 LSL
2000 BTN452.74800 LSL
5000 BTN1131.87000 LSL
10000 BTN2263.74000 LSL