Bhutanese ngultrums to Lesotho lotis today

Convert BTN to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
219.94 lsl

1.00000 BTN = 0.21994 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Lesotho Loti
1 BTN0.21994 LSL
5 BTN1.09968 LSL
10 BTN2.19936 LSL
20 BTN4.39872 LSL
50 BTN10.99680 LSL
100 BTN21.99360 LSL
250 BTN54.98400 LSL
500 BTN109.96800 LSL
1000 BTN219.93600 LSL
2000 BTN439.87200 LSL
5000 BTN1099.68000 LSL
10000 BTN2199.36000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LSL4.54678 BTN
5 LSL22.73390 BTN
10 LSL45.46780 BTN
20 LSL90.93560 BTN
50 LSL227.33900 BTN
100 LSL454.67800 BTN
250 LSL1136.69500 BTN
500 LSL2273.39000 BTN
1000 LSL4546.78000 BTN
2000 LSL9093.56000 BTN
5000 LSL22733.90000 BTN
10000 LSL45467.80000 BTN