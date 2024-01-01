Bhutanese ngultrums to Japanese yen today

Convert BTN to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,825 jpy

1.000 BTN = 1.825 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Japanese Yen
1 BTN1.82503 JPY
5 BTN9.12515 JPY
10 BTN18.25030 JPY
20 BTN36.50060 JPY
50 BTN91.25150 JPY
100 BTN182.50300 JPY
250 BTN456.25750 JPY
500 BTN912.51500 JPY
1000 BTN1,825.03000 JPY
2000 BTN3,650.06000 JPY
5000 BTN9,125.15000 JPY
10000 BTN18,250.30000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bhutanese Ngultrum
100 JPY54.79350 BTN
1000 JPY547.93500 BTN
1500 JPY821.90250 BTN
2000 JPY1,095.87000 BTN
3000 JPY1,643.80500 BTN
5000 JPY2,739.67500 BTN
5400 JPY2,958.84900 BTN
10000 JPY5,479.35000 BTN
15000 JPY8,219.02500 BTN
20000 JPY10,958.70000 BTN
25000 JPY13,698.37500 BTN
30000 JPY16,438.05000 BTN